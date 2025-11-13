Maharashtra: 65 children die of malnutrition in Melghat, Bombay HC slams state govt's 'insensitive' approach Maharashtra: In a firm directive, the Bombay High Court summoned the Principal Secretaries of the Public Health, Tribal Development, Women and Child Welfare, and Finance Departments to personally appear before the bench on November 24.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court has severely criticised the Maharashtra government over the alarming rise in child deaths due to malnutrition in the tribal-dominated Melghat region of Amravati district. Calling the situation “horrifying,” the court condemned the state’s response as “grossly negligent and insensitive.”

65 infant deaths since June 2025

A division bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Sandesh Patil made the remarks while hearing a group of public interest litigations concerning the ongoing malnutrition crisis. The bench noted that between June and November 2025 alone, 65 children under the age of six months had died due to malnutrition- an outcome it described as “deeply shameful for the state.”

Government’s repeated inaction since 2006

Referring to the state’s history of unfulfilled promises, the court remarked that government departments had been receiving orders from the judiciary since 2006 but had failed to make tangible progress. The judges observed that while official documents often painted an optimistic picture, ground-level conditions told a different story. “This shows how unserious the government is about addressing such a grave issue,” the bench said.

This is about humanity, not numbers: Bombay HC

The High Court emphasised that the issue transcends statistics and directly concerns the fundamental right to life and dignity. “This is not a matter of figures- it is a question of human existence and compassion,” the judges said, questioning why malnutrition-related deaths continued despite repeated judicial warnings over the years.

Senior officials summoned for accountability

In a stern directive, the court ordered the Principal Secretaries of the Public Health, Tribal Development, Women and Child Welfare, and Finance Departments to appear in person before the bench on November 24. All four departments have also been instructed to submit detailed reports outlining the steps taken so far to combat malnutrition and improve healthcare access in tribal areas.

Severe shortage of medical staff in tribal areas

Highlighting the acute shortage of doctors and poor working conditions in Melghat’s remote villages, the court suggested that the government offer higher salaries or incentives to medical professionals willing to serve in such hardship zones. It maintained that unless adequate manpower and resources are provided, the crisis would persist unchecked.

Accountability must be fixed

The bench made it clear that the state needs a concrete framework to address the crisis. “You have no effective mechanism in place to handle this issue,” the judges told the government. “Accountability must be fixed. This is not merely an administrative challenge, but a matter demanding human sensitivity.”

A persistent crisis despite years of warnings

Melghat, located in eastern Maharashtra’s Amravati district, has long suffered from chronic malnutrition, poor healthcare infrastructure, and high maternal and infant mortality rates. Despite nearly two decades of judicial scrutiny, little has changed. The latest figure of 65 child deaths between June and November 2025 once again exposes serious gaps in the state’s public health administration.