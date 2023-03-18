Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: 58-year-old man participating in farmers’ foot march dies in Thane

Maharashtra farmers' foot march: A 58-year-old man, who was a participant in the ongoing farmers' foot march in Maharashtra, died on Saturday. According to an official, the deceased has been identified as Pundalik Ambo Jadhav, who was a resident of a village near Dindori in Nashik.

The official further said that Jadhav was taken to a hospital in Shahpur on Friday afternoon after he complained of uneasiness. After he felt better, Jadhav returned to the place where the protesters were camping, the official added.

However, Jadhav vomited and again started feeling uneasy at around 8 pm on Friday. Following this, he was rushed to the Shahapur hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said the official. The station house officer at Vasind police station that a case of accidental death has been registered and Jadhav’s body has been sent for a postmortem.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Drone footage shows thousands of farmers, tribals marching towards Mumbai

Why farmers are protesting?

It should be mentioned here that thousands of farmers are marching towards Mumbai to draw the government's attention towards their various demands including the fall in prices of onions, soyabean, cotton, arhar and also regarding an immediate relief from damage to crops caused due to unseasonal rains.

A large group of at least 10,000 farmers and tribals are marching towards Mumbai from Maharashtra's Nashik district. In support of their demands, it has reached Thane district's Vasind town, around 80km from Mumbai. Their demands include Rs 600 per quintal relief to onion farmers, 12-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers and waiver of farm loans. Further, the protesters are also demanding the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees who joined the service after 2005.

(With PTI inputs)