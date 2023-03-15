Maharashtra: Drone footage shows thousands of farmers, tribals marching towards Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : @DINESHMOURYA4, INDIA TV Farmers march towards Mumbai to press for their demands.

Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers are marching towards Mumbai to draw government's attention towards their various demands including the fall in prices of onions, soyabean, cotton, arhar and also regarding an immediate relief from damage to crops caused due to unseasonal rains.

A large group of atleast 10,000 farmers and tribals are marching towards Mumbai from Maharashtra's Nashik district. A drone footage showed the group moving towards Mumbai from Kasara Ghat surrounded by mountains.

According to reports, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also participated in his march.

Onions being sold at throwaway prices

At present, the fall in onion prices has become a big problem for the farmers as they are unable to secure even the minimum price for their crop. Recently, several videos had surfaced on social media where farmers were seen throwing onions on the roads or plowing them in the field.

The protesters are also demanding the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees who joined service after 2005. Ports and Mines Minister Dada Bhuse said the government will hold a meeting with farmers' representatives and is expected to reach a consensus on the issues raised by farmers and tribals.

Farmers to press for 14-15 demands before govt

Farmers have 14 to 15 demands, about which they will talk to the government. A farmer said that their demands included remunerative prices for onions, complete loan waiver, waiver of pending electricity bills and 12-hour daily power supply. We demand compensation from the government and insurance companies for the losses caused by unseasonal rains and other natural calamities.

