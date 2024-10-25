Maharashtra: 24-year-old man killed by wild elephant while taking selfie in Gadchiroli

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra: 24-year-old man killed by elephant in Gadchiroli.

Maharashtra: A 24-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack on Thursday (October 24) in an unfortunate incident. The incident took place in the forest area of Mutnur village in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. Reportedly, the man was trying to take a selfie with the elephant from a close distance. However, the tusker attacked him, crushing him to death on the spot.

As reported by Lokmat Times, the deceased is identified as Shashikant Ramchandra Satre (24) who is a resident of Mutnur village. He had gone to the forest area for some work when he saw the giant tusker. The deceased man Satre went ahead to take a picture when the elephant attacked him and crushed to death.

The forest officers reached the spot and conducted a panchamana by recording evidence, and Satre's body was sent for post-mortem. The kin of the deceased will get full compensation under the Wild Life Act, Lokmat Times quoted a forest officer.

The report said that the forest officers had been keeping watch for the last few days on the elephant involved in the attack and an officer was also present in the area at the time of the mishap. However, the staff was at some distance and could not help the deceased.

This is not the first incident of human-animal interactions in Gadchiroli. The district has dense forest and several animal attacks on humans has been reported in the past. The recent incident has raised concerns on human-animal interactions in the area.

Locals have been warned not to approach the animal to capture videos or photographs, and announcements are being made in villages to stay alert. The current situation is particularly crucial as all the agricultural fields have standing paddy crops, and harvesting is set to begin next month.

Man trampled to death by elephant in Odisha

Earlier, a man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Odisha's Sundergarh district on October 20. The incident happened at Kuanrmunda in Nuagaon on Saturday night when the man along with his friend was returning home after watching a cultural programme organised on the occasion of Laxmi Puja.

The two men were walking back to their home when they came face to face with the elephant. It chased and as one of them fell, it trampled him to death. The elephant also attacked the other person and injured him critically, police said.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), said Forest Ranger Duryodhan Jerai. On getting information about the incident, forest personnel went to the spot and managed to drive away the elephant, he said.