Maharashtra: 19 workers sustain injuries as gas furnace explodes at fabrication unit in Pune

In a tragic incident, as many as 19 workers were injured after a gas furnace exploded in a powder coating and fabrication unit in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday. According to an official, the incident took place at the manufacturing set-up in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The police said the gas furnace at the unit exploded, dispersing metal parts kept inside it in all directions. A total of 19 workers suffered burns after the hot metal parts flung from the furnace fell on them, he said. A case has been registered against the proprietor and management of the unit for alleged negligence.

LPG cylinders explode in Pune

Earlier today (December 27), around 10 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders exploded in Pune. According to officials, the blast occurred near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area in the district. No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 3 pm.

According to the Pune Fire Department, around 100 LPG cylinders were stored illegally at an under-instruction site. Upon receiving the information, a team of three fire tenders and water tankers were sent to the spot to douse the fire.

