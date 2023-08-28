Maharashtra: 12 parties including Raju Shetti's outfit, PWPI may join I.N.D.I.A. bloc, claim sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All eyes are on the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.'s meeting in Mumbai

I.N.D.I.A. alliance Mumbai meeting: As many as 12 parties, including, former MP Raju Shetty's party Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana and Peasants, Workers Party of India (PWPI) and others, may join the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, said Congress sources on Monday (August 28).

These 12 small parties of Maharashtra had formed their own group apart from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and were campaigning against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray approached this group and appealed to support the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, said sources.

The Opposition alliance so far has 26 Opposition parties including the Congress party, the Janata Dal (United), the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Trinamool Congress (AITC) among others.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), the new alliance led by 26 Opposition parties, will hold its third meeting in Mumbai from August 31 to September 1, where a logo of the coalition is likely to be unveiled and strategic issues including seat sharing are expected to be deliberated upon.

The name of the convenor of the alliance will also be announced in this meeting. According to the sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can be given the responsibility of the convenor. However, Kumar said he does not want any post in the alliance asserting the responsibility should be given to another leader. Sources asserted Mamata Banerjee is also in the race to be the convenor of the alliance.

To ensure the success of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance's Mumbai meeting, a group has been formed consisting of leaders from all three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). This group comprises a total of 18 leaders, with each party of the MVA represented by 6 leaders. The prominent leaders in this "Super 18" group include Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sanjay Raut, Ashok Chavan, Nana Patole, and Jayant Patil.

Nasim Khan, a member of the core group formed by the Congress to coordinate the Mumbai meeting, said that the MVA is hosting the Mumbai meeting. The responsibility of making this meeting successful rests upon us. A coordination committee has been formed comprising representatives from all three parties of the MVA, and arrangements are being made by this committee.

"According to the culture and tradition of Maharashtra, the guests coming to Mumbai will be welcomed. Many more parties will participate in the Mumbai meeting of the alliance. All these parties are coming together to save India," said Khan. He further said that no flag will be released at the Mumbai meeting but the logo of the alliance will be unveiled.

"The decision regarding the convenor of the alliance will be made during the meeting itself. There is no disagreement within the I.N.D.I.A. alliance regarding any position; everyone is united in the fight to save the country," he added.

