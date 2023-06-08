Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: 10-year-old girl run over truck in Thane; driver arrested

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old was crushed to death in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, who has been identified as Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra, was crossing the Shilphata area at 8 pm when a speeding truck ran her over, according to the police.

The girl died on the spot, a police official said. The accused driver has been arrested and the body of the girl was sent for post-mortem, police added.

When the incident took place, locals present at the site blocked the road. The angry mob stopped the movement of vehicles from both sides of the road leading to a traffic jam.

According to sources, people have been demanding speed breakers for a long time now but no action was taken by the authorities.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Live-in partner kills woman; chops, boils, grinds body parts before disposing off; arrested

ALSO READ | Mumbai SHOCKER: Autorickshaw driver performed unnatural sex with drunk man over fare argument