Looteri Dulhan: Woman married and looted 8 men, caught at 9th attempt

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur on charges of marrying eight men and extorting lakhs from them, said officials, while adding that she was caught in her ninth attempt. The accused, identified as Sameera Fatima, was arrested on July 29.

As per the police, Fatima is a school teacher by profession and also has a 12-year-old child, but she was a member of a gang that used to extort money from different men. She was absconding for months and was searching for the ninth target, but was caught by the police, said officials.

How Fatima used to target men?

According to a report by The Times of India, Fatima used to target men of a particular community via matrimonial sites and social media. She used to present herself as a widowed schoolteacher to gain their emotional support via fabricated stories and used to go for a registered marriage, the report said.

Following the marriage, the 35-year-old would start harassing the men, recording her conversations with them. Later, she would edit the recordings in a bid to create a "misunderstanding" with them. She would also file cases against the men, alleging adultery and harassment. After this, she would start exhorting money from them, as per The Times of India.

How was Fatima caught?

According to The Times of India, one named Ghulam Pathan filed a first information report (FIR) against her in 2024. In his complaint, Pathan, who married Fatima in 2022, said Fatima had filed fake cases against him and taken a cheque of Rs 10 lakh from him. Based on his complaint, the police had zeroed in on Fatima and caught her at the Dolly Ki Tapri in Civil Lines in Nagpur.

Fatima had also claimed that she was pregnant in a bid to evade arrest, but was eventually caught by the police. The Maharashtra Police is now trying to identify her accomplices.