  Kolhapur local body election results 2025: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Written By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Kolhapur:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has earlier scheduled elections for 288 urban local bodies- 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats- spanning all six administrative divisions on December 2 (Tuesday) and December 20 (Saturday), with results on December 21 (Sunday). Now, all eyes are on today's results. These polls so far covered Konkan (27 bodies), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (52), Amravati (45), and Nagpur (55), blending established councils with new Nagar Panchayats, while 29 Municipal Corporations follow later.​ Kolhapur district hosts 10 Municipal Councils- Gadhinglaj (22 seats), Hupari (21), Jaysingpur (26), Kagal (23), Kurandwad (20), Malkapur (20), Murgud (20), Panhala (20), Shirol (20), and Vadgaon (20)- totalling 212 seats ahead of December 2 elections.​ Three Nagar Panchayats- Ajra (17), Chandgad (17), and Hatkanangale (17)- add 51 seats, fuelling multi-party contests across these key western Maharashtra hubs.

Live updates :Kolhapur local body poll results

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kolhapur's 263 seats across 10 councils, 3 Panchayats spark fierce multi-party battles

    Kolhapur district hosts 10 Municipal Councils- Gadhinglaj (22 seats), Hupari (21), Jaysingpur (26), Kagal (23), Kurandwad (20), Malkapur (20), Murgud (20), Panhala (20), Shirol (20), and Vadgaon (20)- totalling 212 seats.​ In Kolhapur, three Nagar Panchayats—Ajra (17), Chandgad (17), and Hatkanangale (17)—add 51 seats, fuelling multi-party contests across these key western Maharashtra hubs.

     

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kolhapur local body results: Over 1 cr voters to elect at 13,355 polling stations

    A total of around 1,07,03,576 voters- including 53,79,931 males, 53,22,870 females, and 775 others- have cast their votes at approximately 13,355 polling stations in the Maharashtra local body elections 2025. 

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    New app boosts transparency in Maharashtra local body polls

    A mobile app was introduced for real-time access to voter details, candidate affidavits and duplicate voter verification, enhancing electoral integrity in the Maharashtra local body polls. 

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    How many Municipal Councils are there in Kolhapur?

    Kolhapur district hosts around 10 Municipal Councils in the local body elections of Maharashtra. These councils contest around 212 seats in total across western Maharashtra hubs.

