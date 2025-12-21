Live Kolhapur local body election results 2025: Counting of votes to begin shortly Kolhapur local body election results 2025 LIVE: Kolhapur district hosts 10 Municipal Councils- Gadhinglaj (22 seats), Hupari (21), Jaysingpur (26), Kagal (23), Kurandwad (20), Malkapur (20), Murgud (20), Panhala (20), Shirol (20), and Vadgaon (20)- totalling 212 seats.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has earlier scheduled elections for 288 urban local bodies- 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats- spanning all six administrative divisions on December 2 (Tuesday) and December 20 (Saturday), with results on December 21 (Sunday). Now, all eyes are on today's results. These polls so far covered Konkan (27 bodies), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (52), Amravati (45), and Nagpur (55), blending established councils with new Nagar Panchayats, while 29 Municipal Corporations follow later.​ Kolhapur district hosts 10 Municipal Councils- Gadhinglaj (22 seats), Hupari (21), Jaysingpur (26), Kagal (23), Kurandwad (20), Malkapur (20), Murgud (20), Panhala (20), Shirol (20), and Vadgaon (20)- totalling 212 seats ahead of December 2 elections.​ Three Nagar Panchayats- Ajra (17), Chandgad (17), and Hatkanangale (17)- add 51 seats, fuelling multi-party contests across these key western Maharashtra hubs.