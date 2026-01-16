Kolhapur Election Results 2026: Full list of party and ward wise winners | Check details

Kolhapur's electorate of 4,91,711 voters- 2,49,000 women and 2,44,000 men- is geared up to elect 81 corporators across 20 wards in the Municipal Corporation polls, bolstered by robust security to ensure smooth voting.
The vote counting is underway for 81 total seats on January 16 (Friday). The Mahayuti alliance fielded a formidable lineup with BJP contesting 36 seats, Shiv Sena 30, and NCP 15, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi counters aggressively through Congress on 75 seats (including some MNS candidates on its symbol) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on 6. Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi backs Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction with 23 candidates, alongside Aam Aadmi Party fielding 14, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi 12, and Janasurajya entering 29 contenders, promising a fiercely multi-cornered battle for civic control.
Here is the complete list of winners of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation-
|Ward/ Seat Number
|Leading candidate/Winner
|Political Party
|1 A
|Subhash Rajaram Buchde
|Congress
|1 B
|Geeta Ashok Jadhav
|Shiv Sena
|1 C
|Rupali Ajit Pawar
|Congress
|1 D
|Sachin Harish Chougule
|Congress
|2 A
|2 B
|2 C
|2 D
|3 A
|Pramod Desai (BJP)
|BJP
|3 B
|Vandana Mohite
|BJP
|3 C
|Rajnanda Kadam
|BJP
|3 D
|Vijendra Mane
|BJP
|4 A
|Swati Sachin Kamble
|Congress
|4 B
|Vishal Shivaji Chavan
|Congress
|4 C
|Deepali Rajesh Ghatge
|Congress
|4 D
|Rajesh Latkar
|Congress
|5 A
|5 B
|5 C
|5 D
|6 A
|6 B
|6 C
|6 D
|7 A
|7 B
|7 C
|7 D
|8 A
|8 B
|8 C
|8 D
|9 A
|Vijaysinh Vasantrao Desai
|BJP
|9 B
|Sangeeta Sanjay Satav
|Shiv Sena
|9 C
|Madhavi
|BJP
|9 D
|Sharangdhar Deshmukh
|Shiv Sena
|10 A
|Ajay Ingavale
|Shiv Sena
|10 B
|Archana Korane
|BJP
|10 C
|10 D
|Akshay Jarg
|People's Rule
|11 A
|11 B
|11 C
|11 D
|12 A
|Ashkin Gani Ajrekar
|Shiv Sena
|12 B
|Swalia Bagwan
|Congress
|12 C
|Anuradha Abhimanyu Mulik
|Congress
|12 D
|Adil Faras
|Nationalist Congress
|13 A
|13 B
|13 C
|13 D
|14 A
|14 B
|14 C
|14 D
|15 A
|15 B
|15 C
|15 D
|16 A
|Umesh Powar
|Congress
|16 B
|Dhanashree Korvi
|Congress
|16 C
|Pooja Pawar
|BJP
|16 D
|Murlidhar Jadhav
|BJP
|17 A
|17 B
|17 C
|17 D
|18 A
|18 B
|18 C
|18 D
|19 A
|19 B
|19 C
|19 D
|20 A
|20 B
|20 C
|20 D
|20 E
Elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra were scheduled for January 15. This massive electoral exercise involved approximately 3.49 crore voters. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) officially announced the single-phase polling programme on December 15, 2025. The polling will take place between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026. A total of more than 39,000 polling stations have been set up across the state for 2,869 seats.