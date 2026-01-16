Kolhapur Election Results 2026: Full list of party and ward wise winners | Check details Kolhapur Election Results 2026: In elections for 81 total seats, the Mahayuti alliance fields a formidable lineup with BJP contesting 36 seats, Shiv Sena 30, and NCP 15, while MVA counters aggressively through Congress on 75 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) on 6.

Kolhapur:

Kolhapur's electorate of 4,91,711 voters- 2,49,000 women and 2,44,000 men- is geared up to elect 81 corporators across 20 wards in the Municipal Corporation polls, bolstered by robust security to ensure smooth voting.

The vote counting is underway for 81 total seats on January 16 (Friday). The Mahayuti alliance fielded a formidable lineup with BJP contesting 36 seats, Shiv Sena 30, and NCP 15, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi counters aggressively through Congress on 75 seats (including some MNS candidates on its symbol) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on 6. Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi backs Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction with 23 candidates, alongside Aam Aadmi Party fielding 14, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi 12, and Janasurajya entering 29 contenders, promising a fiercely multi-cornered battle for civic control.

Here is the complete list of winners of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation-

Ward/ Seat Number Leading candidate/Winner Political Party 1 A Subhash Rajaram Buchde Congress 1 B Geeta Ashok Jadhav Shiv Sena 1 C Rupali Ajit Pawar Congress 1 D Sachin Harish Chougule Congress 2 A 2 B 2 C 2 D 3 A Pramod Desai (BJP) BJP 3 B Vandana Mohite BJP 3 C Rajnanda Kadam BJP 3 D Vijendra Mane BJP 4 A Swati Sachin Kamble Congress 4 B Vishal Shivaji Chavan Congress 4 C Deepali Rajesh Ghatge Congress 4 D Rajesh Latkar Congress 5 A 5 B 5 C 5 D 6 A 6 B 6 C 6 D 7 A 7 B 7 C 7 D 8 A 8 B 8 C 8 D 9 A Vijaysinh Vasantrao Desai BJP 9 B Sangeeta Sanjay Satav Shiv Sena 9 C Madhavi BJP 9 D Sharangdhar Deshmukh Shiv Sena 10 A Ajay Ingavale Shiv Sena 10 B Archana Korane BJP 10 C 10 D Akshay Jarg People's Rule 11 A 11 B 11 C 11 D 12 A Ashkin Gani Ajrekar Shiv Sena 12 B Swalia Bagwan Congress 12 C Anuradha Abhimanyu Mulik Congress 12 D Adil Faras Nationalist Congress 13 A 13 B 13 C 13 D 14 A 14 B 14 C 14 D 15 A 15 B 15 C 15 D 16 A Umesh Powar Congress 16 B Dhanashree Korvi Congress 16 C Pooja Pawar BJP 16 D Murlidhar Jadhav BJP 17 A 17 B 17 C 17 D 18 A 18 B 18 C 18 D 19 A 19 B 19 C 19 D 20 A 20 B 20 C 20 D 20 E

Elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra were scheduled for January 15. This massive electoral exercise involved approximately 3.49 crore voters. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) officially announced the single-phase polling programme on December 15, 2025. The polling will take place between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026. A total of more than 39,000 polling stations have been set up across the state for 2,869 seats.