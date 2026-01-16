Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Kolhapur Election Results 2026: Full list of party and ward wise winners | Check details

Kolhapur Election Results 2026: Full list of party and ward wise winners | Check details

Kolhapur Election Results 2026: In elections for 81 total seats, the Mahayuti alliance fields a formidable lineup with BJP contesting 36 seats, Shiv Sena 30, and NCP 15, while MVA counters aggressively through Congress on 75 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) on 6.

Kolhapur Election Results 2026.
Kolhapur Election Results 2026. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
Kolhapur:

Kolhapur's electorate of 4,91,711 voters- 2,49,000 women and 2,44,000 men- is geared up to elect 81 corporators across 20 wards in the Municipal Corporation polls, bolstered by robust security to ensure smooth voting. 

The vote counting is underway for 81 total seats on January 16 (Friday). The Mahayuti alliance fielded a formidable lineup with BJP contesting 36 seats, Shiv Sena 30, and NCP 15, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi counters aggressively through Congress on 75 seats (including some MNS candidates on its symbol) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on 6. Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi backs Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction with 23 candidates, alongside Aam Aadmi Party fielding 14, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi 12, and Janasurajya entering 29 contenders, promising a fiercely multi-cornered battle for civic control.

Here is the complete list of winners of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation-

 
 Ward/ Seat Number  Leading candidate/Winner Political Party
1 A Subhash Rajaram Buchde  Congress
1 B Geeta Ashok Jadhav  Shiv Sena
1 C Rupali Ajit Pawar  Congress 
1 D Sachin Harish Chougule  Congress 
2 A    
2 B    
2 C    
2 D    
3 A Pramod Desai (BJP)  BJP
3 B Vandana Mohite  BJP
3 C Rajnanda Kadam  BJP
3 D Vijendra Mane BJP
4 A Swati Sachin Kamble  Congress
4 B Vishal Shivaji Chavan Congress
4 C Deepali Rajesh Ghatge  Congress
4 D Rajesh Latkar  Congress
5 A    
5 B    
5 C    
5 D    
6 A    
6 B    
6 C    
6 D    
7 A    
7 B    
7 C    
7 D    
8 A    
8 B    
8 C    
8 D    
9 A Vijaysinh Vasantrao Desai BJP
9 B Sangeeta Sanjay Satav Shiv Sena
9 C Madhavi  BJP
9 D Sharangdhar Deshmukh  Shiv Sena
10 A  Ajay Ingavale  Shiv Sena
10 B Archana Korane BJP
10 C    
10 D Akshay Jarg  People's Rule 
11 A    
11 B    
11 C    
11 D    
12 A Ashkin Gani Ajrekar Shiv Sena 
12 B Swalia Bagwan  Congress
12 C Anuradha Abhimanyu Mulik  Congress
12 D Adil Faras Nationalist Congress
13 A    
13 B    
13 C    
13 D    
14 A    
14 B    
14 C    
14 D    
15 A    
15 B    
15 C    
15 D    
16 A Umesh Powar  Congress
16 B Dhanashree Korvi  Congress
16 C Pooja Pawar BJP
16 D Murlidhar Jadhav BJP
17 A    
17 B    
17 C    
17 D    
18 A     
18 B    
18 C    
18 D    
19 A    
19 B    
19 C    
19 D    
20 A    
20 B    
20 C    
20 D    
20 E    

Elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra were scheduled for January 15. This massive electoral exercise involved approximately 3.49 crore voters. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) officially announced the single-phase polling programme on December 15, 2025. The polling will take place between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026. A total of more than 39,000 polling stations have been set up across the state for 2,869 seats.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Kolhapur Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Polls Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections BMC Elections 2026 BMC Elections Bmc Polls BMC Polls 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\