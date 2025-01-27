Mumbai: KES College in Kandivali West receives bomb threat mail, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : KES COLLEGE WEBSITE KES College is located in Mumbai's Kandivali West.

A bomb threat email was received by Mumbai's KES College on its official email ID on Monday, police said. The college is located in Kandivali West. The Mumbai Police immediately dispatched a team to the college to investigate the situation. Security protocols have been activated to ensure the safety of students and staff, the police said.

Authorities are conducting a thorough search of the premises and are working to trace the origin of the threatening email. Further details on the incident are awaited.

This came days after a school in Mumbai received a bomb threat email on January 23 which prompted an immediate security response to the institution. After receiving the information about a bomb being planted in the Global Ryan School of the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara region in Mumbai, police along with local law enforcement had reached the spot.

Earlier last week, Delhi Police cracked down on a series of hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools across the national capital and arrested a juvenile responsible for the menacing emails, officials said. After Police cracked down on the case of a series of hoax bomb threats sent to Delhi schools, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that it is the work of depraved minds to destabilise social harmony and the progress of the nation.

On January 8, 2025, around 23 schools in Delhi received threatening emails warning of bombs planted on their premises, causing widespread panic, school closures, and disruption of academic activities.

(With inputs from ANI)