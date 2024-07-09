Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Gowani arrested in fraud case by Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kamala Mills owner and real estate developer Ramesh Gowani

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested the owner of Kamala Mills, Ramesh Gowani, in connection with a Rs 67.50 crore fraud case, the Mumbai Police informed.

Gowani, who also serves as a director of a private land development company, allegedly purchased a project in the Khardanda area in Mumbai but failed to pay the consideration amount of Rs 67.50 crore to the complainant, the official stated.

Repeated demands for payment were ignored by the real estate developer, prompting the complainant to approach the EOW and lodge a complaint.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Gowani under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Gowani was summoned for questioning at the EOW office on Tuesday, where he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the cheating case, the official said.

Notably, Govani was in the past arrested in connection with a massive blaze that swept through two roof-top pubs in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai on December 29, 2017, killing 14 people.

ALSO READ | Mihir Shah, key accused in Worli hit-and-run case, arrested by Mumbai Police