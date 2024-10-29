Kagal Assembly elections 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kagal Assembly Election 2024.

The Kagal Assembly constituency, located in Kolhapur district, is one of the ten assembly segments within the region. It includes the entire Kagal tehsil and parts of the Ajra and Gadhinglaj tehsils. Kagal is part of the Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency, comprising five other assembly segments: Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kolhapur South, Karvir, and Kolhapur North. This general category assembly seat constituency plays a significant role in the political landscape of Maharashtra, contributing to the overall governance and representation of the area.

Demographic profile

As per data from the Election Commission, in the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,64,332 eligible voters, of which 1,328,27 were male, 1,286,63 were female and 0 were voters of the third gender. A total of 1807 service voters had also registered to vote. 2842 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in the Kagal constituency in 2019 was 1807 (1763 men and 44 women).

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,055,82 eligible electors, of which 1,561,80 were male, 1,49,402 were female and 0 were voters of the third gender. 3577 service voters ( 2436 men and 1141 women) had also registered to vote. There were 256 valid postal votes in the constituency.

Kagal Assembly Elections 2024: Poll date

The Kagal constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Result Date

The results for Kagal in Maharashtra will be announced on November 23.

Candidates for Kagal Assembly Election 2024

For the upcoming Kagal Assembly Election in 2024, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has nominated Hasan Musharraf. Other political parties are yet to announce their candidates.

Past Winners of Kagal Assembly:

1962: Shamrao Patil - Indian National Congress

1967: Daulatrao Nikam - Indian National Congress

1972: Sadashiv Mandlik - Independent

1978: Vikramsinh Ghatge - Indian National Congress

1980: Vikramsinh Ghatge - Indian National Congress

1985: Sadashiv Mandlik - Indian Congress

1990: Sadashiv Mandlik - Indian National Congress

1995: Sadashiv Mandlik - Indian National Congress

1999: Hasan Mushrif - Nationalist Congress Party

2004: Hasan Mushrif - Nationalist Congress Party

2009: Hasan Mushrif - Nationalist Congress Party

2014: Hasan Mushrif - Nationalist Congress Party

2019: Hasan Mushrif - Nationalist Congress Party

Kagal Assembly voter turnout

Kagal, a constituency in Maharashtra, has seen varying voter turnout in assembly elections over the years. In the 2014 assembly elections, the voter turnout was approximately 62%, reflecting a moderate engagement among the electorate. This figure dipped slightly to around 58% in the 2019 elections, indicating a decline in participation.