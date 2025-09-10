Job scam in Maharashtra: Fake interview inside ministry, gang dupes youth of lakhs Job scam in Maharashtra: A Maharashtra gang duped job seekers with fake ministry interviews and hospital tests, conning youths of lakhs. Police have arrested one accused while the hunt for others continues.

Mumbai:

A shocking case of fraud has emerged from Maharashtra where unemployed youth were duped of lakhs of rupees with the false promise of government jobs. According to reports, a gang conducted fake interviews inside the state ministry and even arranged medical tests at a government hospital to trick candidates. Police have arrested one accused, identified as 45-year-old Lawrence Henry from Malginagar, while six of his accomplices remain at large.

Complainant Rahul Tayde revealed that Lawrence and his associates promised him a junior clerk's job in government service and collected money in several instalments. To make the scam look authentic, the gang took him for a medical examination at Mumbai's JJ Hospital and even conducted a fake interview inside a ministry cabin. The cabin bore a nameplate of "Shilpa Udapure" and Tayde was given a fake ID card for entry into the ministry, where he was told he would be working. However, he never received an official appointment letter.

Complaint registered at Hudkeshwar police station

After realising he had been cheated, Tayde lodged a complaint at Hudkeshwar police station in Nagpur. Following this, Lawrence was arrested last week. Tayde also claimed at a press conference that the gang may have duped more than 200 unemployed youths across Maharashtra. Police confirmed that complaints against the group had already been filed in Hudkeshwar, Chandrapur and Wardha. A detailed investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace the remaining accused.

Prisoner attacked in Yerawada jail

In another incident, a violent clash broke out in Yerawada Central Jail over a sleeping spot inside a barrack. A 52-year-old prisoner, Sanjay Bhikaji Kapde, was attacked by two fellow inmates using an iron nail pulled out from a clothes hanger. The incident occurred on the evening of September 7. Senior jail officials said Kapde had a dispute with inmates Bharat Vishal Rathod and Mohammad Gulab Shaikh, who assaulted him during the argument. Kapde sustained serious injuries near his neck and ear, while police have registered a case against both accused inmates.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Fatal collision between motorcycle and MSRTC bus claims three lives in Nashik