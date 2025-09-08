Maharashtra: Fatal collision between motorcycle and MSRTC bus claims three lives in Nashik Three men died after their motorcycle collided with an MSRTC bus near Bhanwarpada Phata in Nashik district, prompting a police investigation.

Nashik:

In a tragic road accident in Nashik district, three men lost their lives, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and raise concerns over road safety in the region. On Monday morning, a fatal collision occurred near Bhanwarpada Phata, close to Vanoli village on the Taharabad-Satana road.

According to Satana police, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus travelling from Nandurbar to Vasai in Palghar district collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the immediate death of the three men riding the motorcycle.

The deceased have been identified as Govinda Kalu Pawar, Vikas Jairam Mali, and Roshan Dayaram Mali, all residents of Sukatman village. Police reports suggest that the motorcycle rider lost control, leading to the crash. The accident caused traffic on the busy road to come to a temporary halt. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

Seven killed in overturning car accident near Dindori

Earlier in July, a separate tragic accident claimed seven lives, including three women, three men, and a two-year-old child, when a car collided with a motorcycle near Dindori town around midnight.

Police reports reveal that the car, a Maruti Alto carrying seven passengers, was returning from a birthday celebration in Nashik city when it collided with a Yamaha MT-15 motorcycle carrying two riders. The force of the collision caused the car to veer off the road and overturn into a nearby canal filled with water.

Trapped inside the submerged vehicle, all seven occupants drowned. The two motorcycle riders sustained serious injuries but survived and are currently receiving treatment at Nashik District Hospital.

Authorities respond

Both incidents have sparked calls for enhanced road safety measures in the Nashik district. Police have registered cases and are conducting thorough investigations to determine the precise causes of the crashes.

The tragic loss of lives in these accidents underscores the urgent need for stricter traffic enforcement, improved road conditions, and awareness campaigns to prevent further fatalities on Maharashtra’s roads.