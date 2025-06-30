Is this the end for Mumbai's iconic Jimmy Boy? Beloved Parsi eatery faces closure before 100th anniversary Mumbai's iconic Jimmy Boy café shuts its Fort doors due to building safety concerns, but the family vows to keep the legacy alive elsewhere.

Mumbai:

The heart of Mumbai's Fort area feels a little emptier these days. The once-bustling Vikas Building, home to the beloved Parsi eatery Jimmy Boy, has gone silent. Known for its signature keema pav, mutton dhansak, bun maska, and mava cakes, Jimmy Boy was all set to celebrate its 100th anniversary this September. But fate had other plans — the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered the building to be vacated immediately, citing severe structural safety concerns.

On June 20, cracks appeared on the ground floor of the four-story Vikas Building, raising alarm bells. A junior engineer alerted the BMC disaster management helpline, triggering a swift investigation. Vertical fractures were found on the building’s east wall, posing an imminent risk of collapse. Within hours, the Mumbai Fire Brigade evacuated all occupants and cordoned off the premises with barricades and warning signs.

An official notice was issued on June 21 under Section 354 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, directing all tenants and owners to vacate immediately. Structural consultants later confirmed the building’s grave condition—corrosion and age had ravaged load-bearing walls, beams, and slabs beyond repair.

For the Irani family, who have lovingly run Jimmy Boy for three generations, the closure is heartbreaking. "In September 2025, we would have completed 100 years here," said Shehzad Irani, Director of Operations. "This was more than just a restaurant—it was a home, a legacy, and a place where Mumbaikars found comfort in every bite." The Vikas Building was their anchor, their roots.

While the physical space remains shuttered, the spirit of Jimmy Boy lives on. Loyal patrons can still savour their favourite sandwiches and cakes at Cafe Olive Green in Navy Nagar or order from their Mahim takeaway outlet and online delivery services, which have expanded since the Fort closure.

Though the doors to the historic Fort eatery have closed for now, the family vows this is only a "speed breaker." Plans are underway to find a new home, so the aroma of Irani tea, the warmth of Parsi hospitality, and the taste of cherished recipes can one day return. Until then, Mumbai waits, holding on to memories of a place that was more than food—it was family.