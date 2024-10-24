India TV Chunav Manch: Milind Deora says Shiv Sena under Shinde will secure more seats than Uddhav

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Milind Deora at India TV Chunav Manch.

Mumbai: Mumbai: Milind Deora, Rajya Sabha MP attended the India TV Chunav Manch and said the Shiva Sena under Eknath Shinde will secure more seats than the Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray. He added that there is no emotional matter in this, it is purely based on development and growth of the state. The discussions from Deora comes at a time when various parties are announcing their candidates for the polls and the state is getting ready for the Assembly elections.

Saying that the general public of Mumbai have seen how the opposition opposed the infrastructural development in the city, Deora said that Aaditya Thackeray clearly opposed the Mumbai Metro projects.

Know all about Maharashtra Assembly polls

As the term of the Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26, 2024, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Legislative Assembly elections for Maharashtra, along with Jharkhand. As per the EC announcement, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Notably, the Maharashtra assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the assembly polls are expected to be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.