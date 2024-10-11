IAF lands C-295 aircraft at Navi Mumbai International Airport in landmark moment | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IAF lands C-295 aircraft at Navi Mumbai airport.

In a landmark moment for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft successfully touched down on its South runway. The inaugural landing of the IAF C-295, a large multi-role tactical airlift, represents a significant milestone in the Adani Group's development of the greenfield international airport, which started in August 2021, during the pandemic and is scheduled to be operational in early 2025, the Adani Group said in a statement.

At the inaugural landing of IAF C-295 at Navi Mumbai International Airport, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "We are ready for the flight as well as for the fight. We do what we say, we don't say what won't happen, let's see what happens in future. Our work is done quickly. We started Ladli Behan Yojana and now money goes to the accounts of sisters quickly. Navi Mumbai Airport will prove to be a boon for the people. Today C-295 successfully landed at Navi Mumbai Airport. The Airport will be named Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport."

Notably, the Indian Air Force transport carrier C295 landed at the Southern runway 26 of the airport at 12.14 pm, according to the airport operator.

Water canon salute was accorded to the aircraft. The airport, being developed by the Adani Group, is expected to start commercial operations early next year.

At the inaugural landing of IAF C-295 at Navi Mumbai International Airport, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Today the landing was done on a safe runway. When the airport work started, the opposition leaders were asking a lot of questions. They said that such announcements are made a lot, there will be no airport, but today there was a safe landing and commercial flights will start as soon..."