Heavy rains flood Mumbai, IMD warns of more downpours nationwide from Oct 12-16

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mumbai Updated on: October 11, 2024 13:09 IST
Heavy rains flood Mumbai
Heavy rains in Mumbai on Friday caused widespread flooding in many parts of the city. Elphinstone Road and NM Joshi Road in Prabhadevi were particularly affected, leaving commuters stranded on flooded roads. The rains have severely disrupted daily life, with residents seen struggling on submerged roads.

IMD issued a rainfall warning across the country

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning across the country from October 12-16. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Central Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh

Very heavy rain forecast in key areas

On October 13, heavy rains are expected in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with additional rains in Konkan, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands On October 14, heavy rains are expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south Karnataka lower central, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Rains will continue till October 16, mainly affecting Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Heavy rainfall caused heavy flooding in Mumbai, while the IMD has forecast heavy rains in various Indian states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Goa from October 12-16 Officials have warned that heavy rains are expected in the south significant floor areas over the next few days.

