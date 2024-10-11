Pune hit-and-run: Food delivery executive killed after being struck by luxury car

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In yet another case of road rage reported in the city, Pune Police on Friday (October 11) confirmed the death of a food delivery executive who was hit by a luxury car in the Mundhwa area around 2 am. The police informed that the driver fled the scene immediately after the accident but was later detained at his home in the Hadapsar area.





About the incident

Speaking of the details of the incident, the Pune Police informed that the deceased has been identified as Rauf Shaikh and was the second person to get hit by the accused's (Ayush Tayal's) car. The police reported that before tragically hitting Shaikh's bike, the accused hit another two-wheeler, injuring three people.

"At around 1.35 am, the accused hit a two-wheeler first, injuring three people. He further hit a bike on which the deceased Rauf Shaikh was traveling. The car hit him in the back, causing serious injuries to him. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead," the Pune city police mentioned.

While, after the incident, accused 34-year-old Ayush Tayal fled from the crime scene. The police informed that he was later apprehended from his residence in Hadapsar.

"Upon investigation of the CCTV footage, his car was identified, and he was subsequently arrested from his residence in Hadapsar area," they added.





Investigation underway

Significantly, a case has been registered against the accused under BNS Sections 105, 281, 125(a), 132, 119, 1 77, and 184 at Mundhwa Police station. Further investigation into the incident is underway.