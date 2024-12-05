Maharashtra: 10-year-old girl molested in Thane school, headmistress held for not reporting matter

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The headmistress of a private school has been booked for allegedly not informing police about the molestation of a minor girl student by an unidentified man in the institution. As per the police, the incident took place on Tuesday morning (December 3) in the school which is located in the Mumbra region. The victim was identified as a student of 5th standard.

An official from Mumbra police station said the victim was alone in her classroom when the man, wearing a pair of shorts and a blue T-shirt, came there and allegedly molested the girl and also flashed her. Out of fear, the girl raised an alarm following which the man left the place. Hearing the commotion, the headmistress came there and enquired with the victim who informed about the incident, the official said. As per the FIR, the headmistress was later seen talking to the culprit, who apparently informed her that he had come to drop the girl at the school.

The girl later informed about the incident to her parents, who complained to the police against the man and the school headmistress. Based on the complaint, the headmistress was arrested for allegedly not reporting the incident to police, the official said. A case was registered against the unidentified man under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. Search was on for the culprit, they added.

Cop injured during stone-pelting in Thane

In a separate incident, a Mumbai police force cop was injured when some persons, allegedly associated with the Irani gang, hurled stones at a team of security personnel in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Ambivli are where a team from the Andheri police station in Mumbai had gone to apprehend a suspect involved in a criminal case, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III-Kalyan, Atul Zende, said. Four persons have been detained in connection with the incident, he said.

