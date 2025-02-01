GBS outbreak: Suspected death toll from virus in Maharashtra reaches five | Latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

In Maharashtra, the suspected death toll due to the GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) virus has reached five, with 149 suspected cases reported. Of these, 124 patients have been confirmed to be infected with the GBS virus. Currently, 28 patients are on ventilators, and three new cases were reported today. Most of the cases are concentrated in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Symptoms of GBS and preventive measures

GBS is one of the medical conditions in a person's central nervous system involving the immune mechanism attacking the outer nerves, particularly after a specific bacterial or viral infection. Weakness in one's hands, legs, weakness, paralysis and difficulty in walking, and lasting diarrhea are known symptoms.

Recommended precautionary measures by experts

Drinking only boiled/purified water

Ensuring food is always fresh and cooked properly

To avoid storing ready and raw together

Maintain proper hygiene and sanitation

Description of disease progression by neurology expert

According to the news agency ANI, Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, described how GBS affects the body:

"GBS occurs when antibodies produced to combat infections such as Campylobacter jejuni or respiratory viruses cross-react with the peripheral nerves. This results in ascending paralysis, beginning in the legs and progressing upwards. In severe cases, patients may lose the ability to breathe due to weakness of the thoracic muscles and require ventilatory support."

Health authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and are urging citizens to remain vigilant as medical experts continue to work out the cause of the outbreak.