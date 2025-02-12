GBS outbreak: Five more suspected cases detected in Pune overall, tally rises to 197

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The health department officials on Tuesday confirmed five new suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune, taking the official tally of suspected to 197. The five patients of the rare nerve disease in Pune comprised two fresh cases and three from previous days, an official from the health department said.

In an official release, the health department said, "Of the 197 cases, 172 have been diagnosed with GBS. At least 40 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 92 from newly added villages in the PMC, 29 from the Pimpri Chinchwad civic limits, 28 from Pune Rural and eight from other districts. While 104 patients have been discharged, 50 are in ICU and 20 on ventilator support."

The statement further added that the number of deaths suspected to have been caused by GBS in the region stood unchanged at seven. It must be noted that GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.

A total of seven fatalities have been suspected to be due to the rare nerve disorder. However, only one is found to be a confirmed GBS case while others are under investigation.

Authorities intensify surveillance amid outbreak

Surveillance and containment measures have been intensified by health authorities in affected areas. On February 6, PMC sealed 30 private water supply plants in Pune's Nanded village, Dhayari, and adjoin areas on Sinhgad Road that has been identified as the outbreak epicenter. According to officials, it is true that the water samples taken from these plants have not been fit for human consumption, with some containing Escherichia coli (E. coli). Many of these plants had been found running without proper permissions and without adequate disinfection.

High-level meeting to address public health response

On February 3, the Union Health Minister held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra's health officials to assess ongoing public health measures, including patient testing, treatment, and containment efforts.