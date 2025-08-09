Flight operations affected at Mumbai airport after data network outage, airlines issue advisory Data network outage at Mumbai airport: After the outage was reported, the Mumbai Airport authorities said they are working to ease passenger movement and minimise further disruption.

Mumbai:

The flight operations were affected at the Mumbai airport on Saturday due to a data network outage and various airlines have issued advisory for affected passengers. Air India in a statement said that the affected systems have since been restored. However, some flights may continue to experience delays as operations gradually return to normal. Air India urged passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

Air India issues advisory for passengers

Taking to X, Air India in post said, "A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively."

Mumbai Airport working to ease passenger movement

After the outage was reported, the Mumbai Airport authorities said they are working to ease passenger movement and minimise further disruption.

The flight disruption was reported amid increased passenger traffic due to the Raksha Bandhan festival falling on the weekend, leading to a surge in travel across the country.

