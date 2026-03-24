Fire breaks out on ninth floor of Mumbai's Andheri high-rise residential building | VIDEO

Mumbai:

A fire broke out on Tuesday night in a residential high-rise in Mumbai’s Andheri area. The incident was reported from a building located in the busy Lokhandwala Complex. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties. According to officials, the blaze started on the ninth floor of the Meghdoot building, which is a multi-storey residential tower. The building has over twenty floors, and the fire raised concerns due to its height and dense occupancy.

Emergency teams rush to spot

Soon after the alert was received, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with police and ambulance services, reached the spot. As a precaution, electricity supply teams were also called in to manage any risks.

Firefighters managed to control the situation in time, preventing the flames from spreading to other parts of the building.

Woman dies in residential building fire in Goregaon

This comes a day after a 72-year-old woman lost her life after a fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Mumbai’s Goregaon East. The incident took place at the Lakshya Chandi building in Gokuldham Colony, located on Krishna Vatika Marg near the district court, with the fire reported around 7:20 pm.

According to civic authorities, the blaze was limited to the sixth floor of the building. Multiple fire engines were rushed to the scene to control the situation.

Firefighters managed to rescue the elderly woman and took her to a nearby hospital in Goregaon, but she was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Fire at Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai

Moreover, a fire broke out at the Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai last month. According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted around 10:15 pm at the Survey Yard building located within the Naval Dockyard premises. The fire broke out in an area located opposite the Gateway of India in Colaba.

Videos of the fire have been shared on social media by people in the vicinity, showing flames and smoke rising from the area. Naval officers arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information and doused the fire.