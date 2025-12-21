Fire breaks out in Pune during celebrations of Maharashtra local body poll results The BJP-led Mahayukti emerged as the frontrunner to register a landslide win in the Maharashtra local body polls. During the celebrations, a tragic incident took place in Pune as fire broke out near the Jejuri temple.

The votes for the local body elections in Maharashtra were counted today, with the BJP-led Mahayuti appearing to secure a landslide victory. Meanwhile, celebrations of the candidates turned into a tragedy as fire broke out in Pune near Jejuri temple.

Celebrating victory in the local body elections, fire broke out when a lit oil lamp fell while turmeric was being thrown in celebration. The incident has left around eight to nine people injured.

Winning candidate injured, Police probing incident

According to preliminary information, the winning candidate is also reported to have been injured during the incident. The Police are currently investigating the incident and have not ruled out the possibility that firecrackers may have caused the blaze. As per reports, eight to nine people were injured when the turmeric and vermilion being offered during victory celebrations caught fire near the steps of the Jejuri temple. This was confirmed by a senior Pune police officer. The officer said that after the completion of vote counting, party workers had gathered to offer a ceremonial 'bhandara' to Lord Khanderaya, when the incident occurred.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pune Sandeep Gill said that part of the bhandara fell onto a burning lamp, triggering the fire and causing several people to suffer burn injuries. He added that further investigation is underway. According to available information, some newly elected local corporators were also among those injured. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though police suspect it may have been triggered by a burning lamp or bursting firecrackers near the temple.