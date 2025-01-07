Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Mumbai: Elderly man dies as fire breaks out at high-rise building in Andheri | VIDEO

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, while the BMC's statement highlights the need for greater vigilance in fire safety, especially concerning electrical installations in residential complexes.

Reported By : Sameer Bhaudas Bhise Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Mumbai
Published : Jan 07, 2025 8:06 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 8:12 IST
Mumbai fire
Image Source : INDIA TV The fire broke out at a building in Mumbai.

Mumbai fire: In a tragic incident, an elderly person was killed after a massive fire broke out at a high-rise building in Mumbai's Andheri on Monday night. As per the information, the incident occurred on the 11th and 12th floors of the Skypan Apartments, located off Link Road, opposite Laxmi Industrial Estate in Mumbai's Andheri West. Following the incident, firefighters immediately responded to the incident and deployed eight fire engines to bring the blaze under control. 

Despite their efforts, a 75-year-old man succumbed to the incident.  According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles etc. in a flat of the building. More details are awaited. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 

Firing near P D'Mello Road in Mumbai

In a separate incident, an incident of firing has been reported from P D'Mello Road in Mumbai, said police officials. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Monday. According to the Mumbai Police, a person has sustained injuries in the incident and a bag with valuables has also been stolen from the spot. The police officials are currently present at the spot and they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in this regard. An investigation is underway in the case.

ALSO READ: Fire in Bandra East’s ONGC Colony: Several shanties ablaze, no injuries reported | VIDEO

