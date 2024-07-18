Fire breaks out at 11th floor of Mumbai high-rise in Ghatkoper, video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire erupts at Mumbai highrise in Ghatkopar.

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a Mumbai high-rise situated in Pant Nagar near Ghatkopar on Thursday. The blaze erupted in a room on the 11th of the 15-floor building. The incident took place around 7 pm. Fire tenders reached the spot on time and the blaze was brought under control.

According to reports, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident. The name of the building is reportedly Geetanjali. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at Veg Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate in the early hours of Wednesday in Delhi, fire officials informed. No one was injured in the incident, they said. The restaurant is only a few shops away from the famous Gulati restaurant.

The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of Veg Gulati restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, a DFS official said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Some furniture and other articles were gutted in the fire, the official said.

Police said it appears that a short circuit caused the fire.

