Filmmaker Manish Gupta booked for allegedly attacking his driver with knife According to information provided by the police, on May 30, Manish Gupta had sacked his driver, Mohammad Lashkar. However, a few days later, he rehired him.

Mumbai:

Filmmaker Manish Gupta was booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly injuring his driver with a kitchen knife after a dispute over unpaid salary. The case has been registered at Versova Police Station following a complaint by the driver.

According to information provided by the police, on May 30, Manish Gupta had sacked his driver, Mohammad Lashkar. However, a few days later, he rehired him. During this period, a dispute arose between the two, after which Manish Gupta allegedly attacked his driver with a knife.

As per the complaint, Mohammad Lashkar had worked for the writer-director for three years, and Rs 23,000 of his salary is still pending.

However, Manish Gupta, through his lawyer, has informed the police that all the allegations against him are baseless. The investigation is currently underway.

Charges filed against filmmaker

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night at Gupta's residence in Sagar Sanjog building. The accused allegedly injured his driver of three years, Rajibul Islam Lashkar (32), during the altercation, according to the Versova police station official.

Gupta has been booked under sections 118(2), 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and other offences. However, he has not yet been arrested.

Meanwhile, Lashkar's advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has sought the immediate arrest of Gupta.