Fake entry-pass racket busted during Maharashtra Assembly session; five arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Police have registered a case against five people for allegedly producing counterfeit entry passes during the ongoing Assembly session. As per the information, the matter came to light after a complaint highlighted unauthorised passes being circulated, a concern also raised by state minister Uday Samant during the session.

Acting on the complaint, the Marine Drive Police Station conducted an investigation and arrested five accused linked to the racket. Some of them are reportedly employees associated with the ministry.

The arrested people have been identified as Keshav Gunjal (53), Ganpat Bhau Jawale (50), Nagesh Shivaji Patil (42), Manoj Anand Morbale (40) and Swapnil Ramesh Tayde (40). According to police sources, more suspects are believed to be involved and efforts are underway to track them down.

Probe expands as security lapses come under scrutiny

The case has raised serious concerns about the breach of security protocols during a high-profile legislative session. Investigators are verifying how the fake passes were created, who authorised the process and whether any insider support enabled the forgery, officials said.

Implement 5-day jail to youth for fake news against MLC

Earlier on Wednesday (March 25), the Maharashtra legislative council ordered implementation of a motion that recommended a five-day jail term to a youth from Akola for publishing fake news against NCP MLA Amol Mitkari on a YouTube channel. The youth, Ankush Gawande, had been asked to remain present before the House on Wednesday to tender an apology in connection with the fake news.

Along with Gawande, journalists Ganesh Sonawane, Harshada Sonawane and Amol Nandurkar had published fake news on 'Satya Ladha' YouTube channel against Mitkari. The three scribes tendered an apology in the House and were let off with a warning. "However, Gawande did not remain present despite the orders of the House. So the punishment against him should be implemented," Council Chairman Ram Shinde said.

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