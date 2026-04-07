Maharashtra police busts fake currency network; two arrested for selling counterfeit notes on Instagram

New Delhi:

In a major crackdown, Maharashtra Cyber has exposed a network that was allegedly using Instagram to promote and sell Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). Officials said several accounts were posting misleading reels and content to attract users into illegal transactions, promising quick and unrealistic financial gains.

According to investigators, fake currency is not just a financial offence but also a serious national security concern. Such networks are often linked to organised crime and can be used for activities like money laundering and even terror funding, making the case more serious and sensitive.

Legal action and notices issued

Taking swift action, Maharashtra Cyber identified the accounts and issued notices under the Information Technology Act, 2000 to remove objectionable content. The agency also sought details of account holders under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 to track those behind the operation.

Based on investigation and intelligence inputs, a total of four FIRs have been registered against the accused.

Two cases were filed at the nodal cyber police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the IT Act, while two more FIRs were lodged at local police stations in Buldhana and Jalgaon districts using the information gathered by the cyber team.

So far, two individuals Rahul Anil Pawar and Yogita Hitesh Bhosale have been arrested in connection with the case. Officials say efforts are underway to identify and nab other members of the network as well as those who may have benefited from these illegal activities.

The agency has intensified its surveillance on platforms like Instagram and Telegram to track similar activities. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found promoting or dealing in fake currency online.

Maharashtra Cyber reiterated its commitment to protecting citizens from cyber financial fraud and ensuring the integrity of India’s financial and digital systems.