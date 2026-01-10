'Fadnavis, Shinde are real heroes': Govinda bats for Mahayuti in BMC polls | EXCLUSIVE BMC elections 2026: In an exclusive interview with India TV on Saturday, Govinda said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde are the real heroes, noting that the two hold top positions and are performing crucial tasks.

Mumbai:

Bollywood actor Govinda, who has been named among Shiv Sena's star campaigners for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, has batted for the Mahayuti and said that the ruling coalition in Maharashtra will win the municipal corporation polls in Mumbai. The actor-turned-politician said development is already taking in the city and this trend will continue.

In an exclusive interview with India TV on Saturday, Govinda said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde are the real heroes, noting that the two hold top positions and are performing crucial tasks. When asked who should be next mayor of Mumbai, he said that the position should be held by a person who knows the local language and is aware about the local issues.

Govinda lauds PM Modi

During his interaction with India TV, the 62-year-old also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "They are doing well. PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath have accomplished things that we couldn't have imagined. Look at the condition of the country's temples before. The Ram Temple has been built. Now, visiting temples feels good," he said.

"The Mahayuti will form the government (in Mumbai)," he said. "Shinde and Fadnavis have started developing Mumbai. Now, Mumbai is changing."

Govinda slams Owaisi

When asked about All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement that a 'Hijabi woman will be India's prime minister one day', Govinda said the Hyderabad MP is making such remarks to create buzz. "There's a difference between saying it and doing it. Right now, he's just saying it, making a statement," he said.

The polling for elections to the 227-member BMC will be held on January 15 and the counting of votes will take place on January 16. The BJP and the Shiv Sena are contesting the elections together, with the former contesting on 137 seats and the latter fielding candidates on 90 seats.