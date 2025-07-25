Fadnavis meets Amit Shah in Delhi; Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle likely soon As per reports, a major chemical factory project in Maharashtra has received the green signal from the Centre. The move is likely to open new avenues for investment and employment in the state.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s office in Parliament. The discussion between the two leaders lasted 25 minutes, where issues related to feud inside the Mahayuti alliance were discussed. However, the BJP leaders claim it was a courtesy visit.

As per reports, discussion was also held over changing portfolios of certain controversial ministers. With this development, it can be assumed that a rejig in Fadnavis’ cabinet is in the offing.

“Had a courtesy meeting with our leader, Hon Union Home Minister, Minister of Cooperation @AmitShahji in New Delhi,” Fadnavis posted on X.

Maharashtra chemical factory gets nod

Besides, the meeting also saw discussions on some key issues related to the development of Maharashtra. As per reports, a major chemical factory project in Maharashtra has received the green signal from the Centre. The move is likely to open new avenues for investment and employment in the state.

Maharashtra Cabinet reshuffle in the offing

For now, Chief Minister Fadnavis and the BJP leadership are calling this meeting a courtesy visit. However, in political circles, there is speculation that a cabinet reshuffle may take place in the coming days. Ministers known for their controversial remarks and allegations may be dropped from the cabinet.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that some ministers may soon be shown the door. Names doing the rounds include Sanjay Shirsat, Sanjay Rathod, Yogesh Kadam, and Manikrao Kokate.

Fadnavis also met other Union Ministers, including Shivraj Chouhan and Nirmala Sitharaman, during his Delhi visit.

Maharashtra local body polls

Maharashtra is set to witness local body elections soon. The polls in the state have been stalled since 2022 due to litigation relating to the implementation of the reservation for the Other Backward Classes. Estranged cousins, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, shared the stage ahead of these polls after 20 years. Speculations are rife that the duo may contest the election in an alliance.