Fadnavis, 'Man of the Match' in Maharashtra polls, says 'Modi hain ho mumkin hai' as BJP takes massive lead

Mumbai: Soon after the Mahayuti alliance crossed the majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took to social media and thanked PM Modi for the massive victory. He said in a post on X, Ek hain toh safe hai, Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ (We are safe if we stand united, if Modi is there then it is possible!

As per the latest trends from the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the crucial majority mark and is securing a lead in 223 seats and is likely heading towards a landslide victory. After the BJP-led Mahayuti surpassed the halfway mark in Maharashtra, celebrations began with sweets being brought to the BJP office in Mumbai.

As per the initial results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 128 seats, driving the charge in Maharashtra. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS) follows closely with 55 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is leading in 35 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RSHYVSWBHM) is leading in 2 seats.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing, with a lead in 51 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC), part of the MVA, is leading in 20 seats. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leading in 16 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 13 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) too is in the lead at 2 seats.

In addition, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), and Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) are all leading in 2 seats each.

Other minor parties, including Swatantra Bharat Paksha (STBP), Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (DISECL), CPI(M), Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA), and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi (RSVA) are leading in 1 seat each. Additionally, 5 independent candidates (IND) are leading in their respective constituencies.

In response to the results, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, "This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra. We know what the people of Maharashtra want..." His comments were met by criticism from the BJP with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashing out at the Agahadi alliance.

"When anyone loses, they start making excuses for their defeat...In Maharashtra, we have worked for the poor, upliftment of women and enhancing the heritage of farmers...Today, the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is going to be formed in Maharashtra with a huge majority," he said.