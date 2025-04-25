Fadnavis deploys ministers, Shinde flies to Srinagar: Split Pahalgam relief moves highlight alliance issues Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde appear to have taken parallel routes in responding to the crisis, highlighting an apparent lack of coordination and growing discomfort within the coalition.

Mumbai:

In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives, political fissures within Maharashtra’s Mahayuti government have resurfaced. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde appear to be engaged in a quiet contest to claim credit for the relief measures, with their internal rivalry once again coming to the fore during a time of crisis.

In a swift move following the attack, CM Fadnavis deputed senior BJP minister Girish Mahajan to Srinagar as the Maharashtra government’s official point of contact with the Jammu & Kashmir administration. Simultaneously, BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha were stationed at Mumbai airport to receive the bodies of the deceased and returning tourists from Kashmir. Minister of State Madhuri Misal was also sent to Pune airport to coordinate local arrangements.

However, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) chief Eknath Shinde chose to chart an independent course. On Wednesday evening, he flew to Srinagar on a special flight. Ahead of his departure, Shinde deployed his own party’s ministers—Dada Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, and Yogesh Kadam—to the Mumbai airport and Prakash Arbitkar to Pune, mirroring the BJP’s efforts.

Meeting a victim of the terror attack there, he posted, "Subodh Patil, a resident of Kamothe in Panvel taluka of Raigad district, who was injured in the terrorist attack in Pahelgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar. Today, I went there and inquired about his health. I got information about the treatment being done on him, and assured all possible cooperation to ensure that he recovers completely and returns home at the earliest."

While questioned about the overlap in roles, Shinde maintained that his visit was solely aimed at comforting stranded tourists from Maharashtra and ensuring their safe return. “My objective was only to help tourists from

Maharashtra, who were in fear after the terror attack, to reassure them personally, and to make adequate arrangements for their return home,” he said. According to an official statement, Shinde helped 70 tourists return to Mumbai via a special flight and arranged two more flights scheduled for Thursday, repatriating a total of 183 individuals.

Shiv Sena leaders came to Shinde’s defence, accusing the BJP of failing to coordinate relief efforts with its allies. “Had the BJP taken all the alliance partners into confidence and given them specific roles to play, things would have been better. It would not have exposed the lack of coordination,” a Sena leader said, reported The Indian Express.

This is not the first instance of visible friction between the two major partners in the Mahayuti alliance. The Sena has long alleged that the BJP sidelined Shinde, particularly in favour of Ajit Pawar, from portfolio allocation to file clearances, undermining the balance within the ruling coalition.

The current episode once again underscores the fragile dynamics within the Mahayuti government in the volatile landscape of Maharashtra politics.