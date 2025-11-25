Ex Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA Nirmala Gavit hit by speeding car in Nashik, hospitalised in ICU The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed near her house. The footage shows the car coming from behind and hitting Gavit before speeding away.

Mumbai:

Former Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Nirmala Gavit suffered serious injuries after being struck by a speeding car in Nashik. The incident, captured on CCTV, has raised questions about whether it was an accident or something more deliberate. Police say they are examining every angle and will draw conclusions only after a full investigation. Gavit was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where she is currently being treated in the ICU.

According to initial reports, Nirmala Gavit was walking outside her residence on Monday evening with her grandson when a fast-moving car approached from behind and hit her. The driver did not stop and fled the scene. The impact left the former MLA with serious injuries, and she was rushed to hospital for urgent care.

CCTV footage shows the moment of impact

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed near her house. The footage shows the car coming from behind and hitting Gavit before speeding away. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed out, but the vehicle had already disappeared. Ambad Police Station has registered a case and launched a search for the vehicle and the driver.

After viewing the video family members have expressed concern about the nature of the collision, saying the speed and angle of the hit appear unusual. They have questioned whether the incident was simply a road accident.

Who is Nirmala Gavit?

Nirmala Gavit is a well-known political figure in Maharashtra.