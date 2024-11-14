'Article 370 won't be restored even if Indira Gandhi returns from heaven': Amit Shah jabs Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Maharashtra elections: Days after the Jammu and Kashmir government introduced a resolution to restore Article 370 in the Assembly, which had granted special status to the erstwhile state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the provision 'will not be restored even if Congress stalwart and late PM Indira Gandhi comes down from heaven.'

In 2019, the Narendra Modi government abolished Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

'Even if Indira Gandhi...'

Speaking at an election rally in Maharashtra, the Home Minister said, "Even if Indira Gandhi were to return from heaven, Article 370 won’t be restored." It is pertinent to mention that last week, the newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

The Union Minister made similar comments a few days ago at a rally in Maharashtra, where he said, "Even the fourth generation of Rahul Gandhi will not be able to restore Article 370 in Kashmir". Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an election rally in Pune, also criticised the Congress, accusing it of "speaking Pakistan's language" by advocating for the restoration of Article 370. He emphasized that the provision has been "buried deep in the ground."

'No Muslim quota even if your 4th generation comes'

Shah further said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should remember that even if his "fourth generation were to come", Muslims won’t get reservations meant for Dalits, tribals and other backward castes.

"A few days ago, Ulemas (Muslim scholars) met the president of the Congress party and said Muslims should be given reservation (in jobs and education). If reservation has to be given to Muslims, then reservation for SCs/STs/OBCs will have to be cut. Rahul Baba, not only you but even if your four generations were to come, they cannot cut the quota meant for SCs/STs/OBCs and give it to Muslims," he added.

As the elections for the 288 seats in the Assembly approach closer, the political battle between the two major alliances, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is intensifying. The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23. The opposition MVA comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SCP).

(With PTI inputs)

