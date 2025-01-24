Elgar case: Activists Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale released from jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Activists Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, accused in the Elgar Parishad case, were released from prison on Friday, more than two weeks after being granted bail by the Bombay High Court. On January 8, 2025, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Wilson and Dhawale, citing a lack of evidence linking them to unlawful activities. The court's decision came as a significant relief for the two activists, who had been in custody since their arrest in 2018.

Delayed release from jail

Despite the bail order, procedural delays prolonged their release. Both Wilson and Dhawale walked out of jail on Tuesday after completing the necessary formalities and furnishing bail bonds.

Background of the case

Wilson and Dhawale were among 16 individuals arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence and alleged Maoist links. The case, handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has been widely criticised by human rights groups for targeting activists and intellectuals.

Next steps

While their release marks a critical moment in the case, Wilson and Dhawale have expressed their commitment to continue fighting for justice. Legal proceedings in the Elgar Parishad case remain ongoing.

Their release has been hailed by activists and supporters as a victory for due process and civil rights.

Also read | Mumbai: 20-year-old woman allegedly raped by auto driver, blade and stones found in private part