Mumbai: 20-year-old woman allegedly raped by auto driver, blade and stones found in private part

Image Source : FILE 20-year-old woman allegedly raped in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has arrested an auto-rickshaw driver on Friday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman. According to the police, the accused reportedly raped the victim in Vasai before bringing her to Mumbai in his auto-rickshaw. He then left her unconscious near Ram Mandir and fled from the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smita Patil said that a case has been registered against the driver, who is now in custody.

Victim is changing statements

As per the police, victim is constantly changing her statement. According to preliminary information, she has accused an auto driver of raping her. The girl was found crying in the Ram Mandir area of ​​Mumbai, after which the police was informed about the matter. The entire incident is being cross checked and investigated as the girl is changing her statement.

Based on the statement given by the girl, the police have taken an accused into custody and are currently investigating the case. A police officer said that the statement given by the girl is under investigation and several statements by her are proven wrong during the probe.

She had first claimed that she is an orphan but it was proven false after her father showed up. The police is recording the statements of her parents too.

Blade and stones found in private parts

The girl was admitted to Kem Hospital and in shocking turn of events, a surgical blade and some stone pieces were found from the her private part. Police is investigating the matter further and details will be shared accordingly.