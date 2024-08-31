Elderly man assaulted on train in Maharashtra over suspicion of carrying beef

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Elderly man assaulted on train in Maharashtra

An elderly man was allegedly attacked by his co-passengers on an express train in Maharashtra's Nashik district, near Igatpuri, over suspicions that he was carrying beef, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP). The incident came to light after a video of the assault began circulating on social media, prompting an investigation by the authorities.

The victim, identified as Haji Ashraf Munyar from Jalgaon district, was traveling to his daughter's home in Kalyan when the assault occurred earlier this week. The video, which shows a group of about a dozen people verbally abusing and physically attacking the man inside the train, sparked outrage online.

The GRP official stated that they have identified Munyar and some of the individuals involved in the attack. "We have taken cognizance of the video and are actively investigating the incident," the official said. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that despite the assault, no formal case has been registered so far.

