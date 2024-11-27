Eknath Shinde to meet Amit Shah tomorrow, final announcement on Maharashtra CM expected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he will “fully support” BJP leadership’s decision to name the next CM, adding that he won’t be a hurdle in the process. To put things into perspective, Eknath Shinde said that he will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

"...A meeting of all three parties (of Mahayuti) will be held with Amit Shah tomorrow (November 28). Detailed discussions will be held in that meeting. After that, a decision will be made."

“I called PM Modi yesterday and also Amit Shah and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take,” Shinde told reporters at his residence in Thane and added, "Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side,” Shinde said.

Shinde thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting him during his two-and-a-half year tenure as chief minister. “We worked to take Maharashtra to Number 1 spot from Number 3 in six months of my becoming CM,” he said. “I am not disappointed. We fight and don’t cry,” Shinde said, referring to media reports that he was unhappy over being asked to step down despite leading the Mahayuti to a massive poll victory. “I worked as the CM not to become popular but for the welfare of people of Maharashtra,” Shinde said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance scripted a powerful comeback in state assembly elections by winning 230 seats in the 288-member House. Recovering from its Lok Sabha elections losses, the BJP bagged 132 constituencies, highest among all constituents of the Mahayuti. Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP also performed well. Sena won 57 while NCP won 41 seats. Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a setback. The grand old party registered one of its worst performances in the state assembly polls after it won only 16 seats.