Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister, to continue as caretaker CM

The Mahayuti alliance consisting BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP emerged victorious in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Mumbai Updated on: November 26, 2024 11:36 IST
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde submits his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Shinde submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. He was asked by the Governor to serve as caretaker CM for the time being.

Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were also present. 

The Mahayuti alliance secured 232 out of the 288 assembly seats, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party, winning 132 seats, while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP emerged victorious on 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, could only win 49 seats.

 

