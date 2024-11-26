Who will be next Maharashtra CM? No clarity yet as assembly term ends today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Who will be next Maharastra CM: The Mahayuti alliance, which secured a massive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections against the I.N.D.I.A bloc, has until today to decide on the Chief Minister. If no decision is made, the President's rule will be imposed in the state. The suspense continues over who will become the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, as the alliance partners—Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Devendra Fadnavis's BJP—are yet to reach a consensus.

The Mahayuti alliance secured 232 out of the 288 assembly seats, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party, winning 132 seats, while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP emerged victorious on 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, could only win 49 seats.

BJP claims chief minister's post

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the alliance, has staked a strong claim to the Chief Minister’s post. BJP leaders, especially from the Fadnavis camp, contend that since the BJP has secured the most seats in the recent elections, it is only fitting that Devendra Fadnavis be given the CM's post.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, a key BJP ally, is keen on Shinde continuing in the top post, while several Maharashtra BJP leaders have been rooting for Fadnavis. Fadnavis is considered as the front runner for the post of the chief minister, succeeding incumbent Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena. Fadnavis is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda to discuss the modalities of the formation of the next government in Mahrashtra.

Shinde Sena firm to retain CM's post

Meanwhile, the Shinde camp remains firm in its belief that Eknath Shinde should retain the CM's post, as many of their legislators are strongly backing him. Shinde's leadership, particularly his initiative of the "Laadli Bahna Yojana" aimed at empowering women, has garnered significant support and benefits for the Maha Yuti in the elections.

The Shinde faction argues that with the upcoming BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and other municipal elections, it would be politically advantageous for Shinde to remain Chief Minister. On the other hand, BJP leaders, especially from the Fadnavis camp, contend that since the BJP has secured the most seats in the recent elections, it is only fitting that Devendra Fadnavis be given the CM's post.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP backs Devendra Fadnavis for CM

The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP has reportedly agreed to support Fadnavis for the Chief Minister position. This decision was made during a crucial meeting held on Sunday, where Ajit Pawar and his entire legislative team expressed their backing for Fadnavis as the next CM.

According to sources, future leadership dynamics were discussed at the meeting, wherein the Ajit Pawar faction made it evident that they were ready to go along with the BJP for the top position.

In a bid to resolve the leadership deadlock, top leaders from the Mahayuti alliance—Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar—are expected to meet in Delhi. The meeting will reportedly include key BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. This meeting is seen as a decisive moment, as the final decision regarding the Maharashtra Chief Minister's position is likely to be made after these talks.

