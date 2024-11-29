Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar support name of Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM post, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra: Amid the tussle over the choice of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, the top leaders of the Mahayuti met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday (November 28).

Amid these developments, sources told India TV that both Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar agree and fully support the name of Devendra Fadnavis for the post of chief minister in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, a promise has been made to give due respect to Shinde. BJP Legislature Party will also meet in the next two days and the leader will likely be elected.

Sources added Ajit Pawar will be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister and he will also likely to hold the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Urban Development will be given to Shiv Sena. BJP will retain the Home, Rural Development, and Revenue portfolios with them. PWD department will also be given to Eknath Shinde led-Shiv Sena. Also, proper representation will be given to both Marathas and OBCs in the government.

Eknath Shinde calls first meeting with Amit Shah, JP Nadda 'positive'

After meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the meeting as good and positive. He added that another meeting would be held, which is expected to decide who will assume the role of Chief Minister.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said.

Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday. After the meeting, Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar left the national capital at late night. The leaders gathered to deliberate on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Shinde reiterated that there were no obstacles regarding the Chief Minister's post and that "Ladla Bhai" is a title that holds more significance for him than anything else.

"I cleared my role in the press conference yesterday that there are no obstacles regarding the Chief Minister of Mahayuti. This 'ladla bhai' has arrived in Delhi and the 'ladla bhai' is a designation higher than anything else for me," Shinde told the meeting.

Shinde had stated on Wednesday that he would accept any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the CM face for the state.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if my presence creates any obstacle in forming the government in Maharashtra, there should be no hesitation in making a decision. Whatever decision you take will be acceptable to me," Shinde said during a press conference in Mumbai.

Fadnavis also asserted that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting the leaders. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "In our Mahayuti alliance, there has never been a difference of opinion. We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we announced that the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken collectively after the results. A few people had doubts, but Eknath Shinde ji has clarified those today. We will soon meet our leaders and finalise the decision."

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.