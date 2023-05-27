Saturday, May 27, 2023
     
Maharashtra: 'Dress code' for devotees imposed at THESE temples in Nagpur | CHECK HERE

Dress code in temples: Devotees have been asked not to wear "objectionable" clothes as the decision has been taken by Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha to protect the sanctity of temples.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Nagpur Updated on: May 27, 2023 9:27 IST
'Dress code' for devotees
Image Source : FILE 'Dress code' for devotees imposed in Nagpur temples

Dress code in temples: In an unprecedented move, a "Vastra Samhita" or dress code has been introduced at four temples in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. It has been implemented at Gopalkrishna temple in Dhantoli, Sankatmochan Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Bellori (Saoner), Brihaspati temple in Kanolibara and Durgamata temple in Hilltop area in Nagpur city from Friday, May 26. 

The issue of dress code in places of worship was in the news earlier this month when the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in the state tried to regulate how visiting devotees dress before withdrawing the fiat.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha coordinator Sunil Ghanwat said the federation of temples in Maharashtra has come out with a "Vastra Samhita" for temples across the state. 

ALSO READ: Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages around 1200 temples, bans RSS activities on shrines' premises

Ban on 'objectionable' clothes for devotees

Devotees should not wear "objectionable" clothes, he said, adding that the decision was taken after a meeting of the Maharashtra Temple Trust Council at Jalgaon in north Maharashtra in February.

The decision was taken to protect sanctity of temples

"The primary objective is to protect the sanctity of temples. Such codes are in place at many temples," Ghanwat claimed.

Ghanwat further said he would also request Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to implement the code at temples controlled by the government.

(With PTI inputs) 

