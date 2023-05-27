Maharashtra: 'Dress code' for devotees imposed at THESE temples in Nagpur | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 'Dress code' for devotees imposed in Nagpur temples

Dress code in temples: In an unprecedented move, a "Vastra Samhita" or dress code has been introduced at four temples in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. It has been implemented at Gopalkrishna temple in Dhantoli, Sankatmochan Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Bellori (Saoner), Brihaspati temple in Kanolibara and Durgamata temple in Hilltop area in Nagpur city from Friday, May 26.

The issue of dress code in places of worship was in the news earlier this month when the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in the state tried to regulate how visiting devotees dress before withdrawing the fiat.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha coordinator Sunil Ghanwat said the federation of temples in Maharashtra has come out with a "Vastra Samhita" for temples across the state.

Ban on 'objectionable' clothes for devotees

Devotees should not wear "objectionable" clothes, he said, adding that the decision was taken after a meeting of the Maharashtra Temple Trust Council at Jalgaon in north Maharashtra in February.

The decision was taken to protect sanctity of temples

"The primary objective is to protect the sanctity of temples. Such codes are in place at many temples," Ghanwat claimed.

Ghanwat further said he would also request Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to implement the code at temples controlled by the government.

