Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages around 1200 temples, bans RSS activities on shrines' premises

RSS shakhas ban in temples: RSS 'shakhas' are generally being operated in many temples in Kerala. The Travancore Devaswom Board banned the RSS activities saying temples should be used for prayers purposes only.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: May 23, 2023 16:46 IST
RSS shakhas ban in temples: K Ananthagopan, President of Travancore Devaswom Board on Tuesday defended the ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s drills and other activities on the premises of the temples that come under TDB's control.

"RSS 'shakhas' were operating in many temples and performing drills there. This is the reason why such a circular was issued. Temples are for the believers, there should not be any inconvenience to devotees. This is the stand of the Board," said Ananthagopan.

Earlier, Travancore Devaswom Board issued a circular on May 18 to all temples under them to not allow mass drills and other activities organised by the RSS on temple premises. 

The circular says that this should be strictly followed and action will be taken against those officers who do not follow it. 

Before this, Travancore Devaswom Board had also issued an order on March 30 that except for temple rituals and festivals, the temple premises should not be used for any other purpose.

What is Travancore Devaswom Board

The board is a statutory and autonomous body functioning in the southern region of India. It manages the administrative works of around 1200 temples, including the popular Sabarimala mandir in the south. 

(With ANI input)

