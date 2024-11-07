Dharavi Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dharavi Assembly Election 2024

Dharavi Assembly Election 2024: The Dharavi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 178 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is an SC seat and is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Dharavi is part of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad has been the incumbent member of the assembly from Dharavi since 2004.

Dharavi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,50,251 voters in the Dharavi constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,42,365 were male and 1,07,882 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 99 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dharavi in 2019 was 19 (18 men and 1 woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Dharavi constituency was 2,39,073. Out of this, 1,38,083 voters were male and 1,00,990 were female voters. There were 46 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dharavi in 2014 was 14 (9 men and 5 women).

Dharavi Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Dharavi constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 13.

Dharavi Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 277 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Dharavi Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has given tickets to Rajesh Khandare and Congress has fielded Dr Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad from the Dharavi seat.

Dharavi Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Gaikwad Varsha Eknath won the seat with a margin of 11,824 votes (10.09%). She was polled 53,954 votes with a vote share of 45.31%. She defeated Shiv Sena candidate Ashish Vasant More, who got 42,130 votes (35.38%). AIMIM candidate Manoj Sansare stood third with 13,099 votes (11%), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Kawade Sandeep Vinayak was in the fourth position with 4,062 votes (3.41%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,19,077 (47.58%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Gaikwad Varsha Eknath won the seat. She was polled 47,718 votes with a vote share of 40.38%. Shiv Sena candidate Baburao Mane got 32,390 votes (27.41%) and was the runner-up. Eknath defeated Mane by a margin of 15,328 votes (13.13%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,18,160 (49.42%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Divya Dholay came in third with 20,763 votes (17.57%) and Independent candidate Hanumantha S Nandepalli stood fourth with just 5,333 votes (4.51%).

Dharavi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1978: Satyendra More (Communist Party of India)

1980: Premanand Awale (Congress)

1985: Eknath Gaikwad (Congress)

1990: Eknath Gaikwad (Congress)

1995: Baburao Mane (Shiv Sena)

1999: Eknath Gaikwad (Congress)

2004: Varsha Gaikwad (Congress)

2009: Varsha Gaikwad (Congress)

2014: Varsha Gaikwad (Congress)

2019: Varsha Gaikwad (Congress)

Dharavi Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dharavi Assembly constituency was 1,19,077 or 47.58 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,18,160 or 49.42 per cent.