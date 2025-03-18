Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur violence: 'Those who create unrest in city will not be spared' Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur violence: 'Those who create unrest in city will not be spared'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the state Assembly on Nagpur violence and saidthe violent incident and riots seem to be pre-planned. He said Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful.