Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur violence: 'Those who create unrest in city will not be spared'

Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur violence: 'Those who create unrest in city will not be spared'

Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur violence: 'Those who create unrest in city will not be spared'

Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis Image Source : pti
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
NagpurPublished: , Updated:

 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the state Assembly on Nagpur violence and saidthe violent incident and riots seem to be pre-planned. He said Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis Nagpur Violence
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\