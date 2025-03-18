Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the state Assembly on Nagpur violence and saidthe violent incident and riots seem to be pre-planned. He said Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful.
Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur violence: 'Those who create unrest in city will not be spared'
Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur violence: 'Those who create unrest in city will not be spared'
