Devendra Fadnavis's first reaction after Shinde withdraws from Maharashtra CM race: 'Doubts of few cleared'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is the front runner for the chief minister post in Maharashtra, said Eknath Shinde's statement has cleared the doubts of many people. "In our Mahayuti, there was never a difference of opinions towards one another. We have always made decisions by sitting together and we have said before elections that we will take the decision (regarding CM's post) collectively after the elections. A few people have doubts which Eknath Shinde ji has clarified today. Soon we will meet our leaders and will take the decision," he said.

Fadnavis's reaction comes hours after Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Shinde made it clear that he would accept the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the name of the next CM of the state.

Earlier, Shinde held a press conference, clearing all speculations about his stand on the name of the next chief minister. He said that he is not upset and he will endorse the BJP's candidate for the Maharashtra CM's post.

"I thank all the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. It's unprecedented. Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik, the CM. They (PM Modi and Shah) have always stood with me. For the past 2-4 days, you must have seen rumours that someone is miffed. We are not people who get miffed. I spoke with the PM yesterday and told him that there is no obstruction from our end in forming the government (in Maharashtra). You make a decision," the CM said during the presser.

"The BJP's decision (on the CM post) is the final. Who is the leader of the NDA? PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. So, I told both of them that there was no problem from our end in forming the government in Maharashtra. You take a decision, and we will accept the decision," he added.

Whatever decision is made by the senior leaders of the BJP regarding the CM post, their candidate will be fully supported by the Shiv Sena, he asserted.

A meeting of all three parties (of Mahayuti) will be held with Shah tomorrow (November 28). Detailed discussions will be held in that meeting. After that, a decision will be made, Shinde said.

Also read: Eknath Shinde withdraws from Maharashtra CM's race, clears way for BJP's Devendra Fadnavis