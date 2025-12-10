Maharashtra govt announces big traffic reform, says only cops with bodycams to issue challans in state Maharashtra will introduce body-worn cameras for traffic police, allowing only equipped personnel to issue challans in a move aimed at transparency and accountability. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced it in the legislative council.

Mumbai:

Traffic police personnel in Maharashtra will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras, and only those wearing the devices will be authorised to issue challans for traffic rule violations. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the legislative council on Wednesday, stating that the system will be rolled out in phases, beginning with major cities across the state.

Fadnavis was replying to questions raised by members from both the ruling and opposition benches during question hour. The legislators objected to traffic police personnel using private mobile phones to issue e-challans, calling for greater transparency and accountability. "The government will work on equipping traffic police with Body Worn Cameras in phases. Like Goa, only those police personnel with BWCs can issue challans," the Chief Minister said.

Policy framework to be finalised soon

The Chief Minister added that a dedicated system will be developed within six months to ensure the recovery of fines from challans after they are issued. He also announced the formation of a committee led by a senior officer to study global and inter-state best practices related to the use of technology in traffic enforcement. "A team, to be led by a senior officer, will study the practices around the world and different states related to the use of technology. Based on its recommendations, a policy will be introduced in the next three months," the Home Minister added.

Update on flood-damaged roads

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore informed the legislative council that the state government has approached the Centre for funds to repair 105 roads under the Solapur Zilla Parishad that were damaged due to heavy rains and flooding earlier this year. The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister said supplementary demands have also been submitted to the state finance department to expedite the repair process.

Repair proposals and future planning

MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil had sought details on the steps taken to fund repairs of the damaged roads. In a written reply, Gore said a detailed report had been received from the Zilla Parishad, following which a proposal for funds was sent to the central government through the relief and rehabilitation department. He added that the Zilla Parishad will plan the repair works based on fund availability. Gore also said the Public Works Department is planning to build small bridges and box culverts near minor nullahs, which were extensively damaged due to excessive rainfall.

